The former Conservative MP will be appearing at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday, May 15, on his first ever UK theatre tour, 'Mogg, Unbuttoned'.

Mr Rees-Mogg was an ardent Brexiteer and member of Conservative governments under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The Theatre Severn date will mark a return to the county for the former MP, who lost his North East Somerset seat in 2024, having previously stood in the Wrekin in 2001 - losing out to the sitting Labour MP, Peter Bradley.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Speaking about what people can expect Mr Rees-Mogg said: "Having been removed from the green benches I am now stepping onto the stage for a rather different kind of engagement.

"I shall be lifting the velvet curtain on life in Westminster, the intrigue, the peculiarities, the moments one isn't supposed to mention in polite society.

"You may find it illuminating, you may find it exasperating, you may, I hope find it entertaining.

"We will speak of politics, principle, and the occasional parliamentary absurdity, along with the whatsapp groups, all delivered with candour, and I hope a measure of wit, at least a halfwit.

"And then the floor is yours, a live question and answer session with no scripts, no pre-arranged comforts, you may ask, and I hope you will ask whatever you like, challenge what you like, agree or disagree as robustly as you please.

"An evening of sharp wit, sharper opinions and unmistakably British conversation."

Organisers have invited those attending to prepare for an evening of "unabashed opinion, and trademark double-breasted charm, as Jacob Rees-Mogg, having been ejected from the green benches, embarks on his first ever UK theatre tour - Mogg, Unbuttoned.

"With an initial five dates during April and May, the former Cabinet Minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg will take to the stage, for what promises to be a no-holds-barred night of political bombast, biting wit and unapologetic opinion.

"No stranger to the world of showbusiness - having recently appeared alongside his family in Meet the Rees-Moggs, the fly-on-the-wall documentary series on Discovery+, the Right Honourable gentleman now lifts the velvet curtain on life in Westminster.

"From political intrigue to parliamentary peculiarities, Rees-Mogg promises an evening delivered in his unmistakable style: intellectually sharp, mischievously humorous, and infused with old-school flourish."

Theatre-goers are being told to expect insight, candour and the unexpected as part of the show.

The format for the evening will see the audience hold the floor.

Each performance will feature an extended live Q&A session, offering attendees the opportunity to put their own questions directly to Mr Rees-Mogg.

Whether curious, sceptical, amused or simply fascinated, audiences are invited to ask, challenge and engage in open conversation.

Tickets for the show are available online.