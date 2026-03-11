Former Shrewsbury hospital consultant previously dismissed for 'gross misconduct' stripped of MBE
A former Shrewsbury hospital consultant dismissed for 'gross misconduct' has been stripped of his MBE.
The Cabinet Office has confirmed that Nigel Timothy James O’Connor, who worked at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) up until 2022, has forfeited his MBE.
The official listing says the honour has been cancelled and annulled by The King.
Dr O'Connor had been awarded the MBE in the 2015 Birthday Honours list for his services to haematology.