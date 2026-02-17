The incident happened outside Jump In trampoline park off Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury.

Roadside assistance were also on the scene to help free the child.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 10.49am on Tuesday, February 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

"One two-year-old child locked in vehicle, crews attended however no action taken by fire service personnel, as roadside assistance also on scene."