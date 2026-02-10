Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge to close for emergency repairs after stonework found to be 'at risk of detaching'

The historic Welsh Bridge between Frankwell and Shrewsbury town centre will be closing overnight next week after an inspection uncovered a series of loose stonework.

Shropshire Council said that "a significant number" of balustrades - the decorative stone railing - are "at risk of detaching".

While the bridge is closed to traffic, temporary timber boarding will be erected along either side of the bridge to prevent the stonework from falling.

Welsh Bridge, Shrewsbury

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "An inspection of the bridge has found that a significant number of balustrades on both parapets are loose and at risk of detaching, either into the river or onto the footpath.

"As a result, work will be carried out to make the loose balustrades safe until a permanent parapet repair is carried out.

"The work will see timber boarding erected on either side of the parapet to prevent balustrades becoming detached and falling.

"During the closure, we'll use the opportunity to carry out temporary lighting repairs at the bridge."

The bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic between 10pm and 6am from Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20.

Pedestrian and dismounted cyclist access will be maintained, although short delays may occur during certain phases of the works.

Shropshire Council said that access to properties up to the bridge will also be preserved throughout the closure.