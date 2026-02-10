Auctioneers kick off 2026 with machinery sale in Shrewsbury

More than 200 lots of tractors, machinery, Implements, trailers, ATVs and vehicles and 400 lots of garden machinery, building Materials, livestock equipment, workshops tools and small items will be on offer at the first of this year’s bi-monthly, Friday sales.

Included in the Shrewsbury auction house sale will be a 1988 John Deere 2650, a 2020 John Deere C441-R baler wrapper, a 2009 JCB 3230 Fastrac and a fully restored and overhauled Massey Ferguson 135.

A John Deere up for grabs at the sale

“With strong demand and following a series of excellent results last year, there has never been a better time to sell surplus farm machinery,” said Henry Hyde, Halls’ collective plant and farm machinery sales co-ordinator.

Machinery sale kicks of Halls' 2026

The company also holds collective farm machinery sale in Kidderminster and at Love Lane, Bishop's Castle.

The dates of the Shrewsbury Plant and Machinery Sales are: February 13, April 10, June 5, August 14, October 16 and December 4.

An additional vintage tractors sale is being organised on March 28 with a collection of 13 tractor already consigned. This show will be held indoors at Shrewsbury Auction Centre where the tractors will be displayed.

Kidderminster Machinery Sales, which are also held bi-monthly on Fridays at The Gallops, Stanklyn Lane, Stone, begin on March 6 and continue on May 1, July 3, September 11 and November 6

Love Lane Machinery Sale in Bishops Castle, which was launched last year, will be held twice during 2026 on Saturdays, April 25 and September 26.

Entry forms for the auctions are available online at: http://www.hallsgb.com/.../farm.../machinery-entry-forms/

For more information about the sales or to discuss entering plant and machinery, contact Henry on 07398 137343, or email: Henry.hyde@hallsgb.com or Ella Sankey on Tel:01743 462620 or email: machinery@hallsgb.com