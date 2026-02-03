The town centre venue is calling all brave knights, clever builders, and curious adventurers to step into a world of wonder at the new Castle Quest Imagination Playground.

The activity is intended to provide a magical hands-on experience for children where creativity reigns supreme.

Youngsters can use giant foam blocks to design and construct towering castles, secret passageways, and mythical landscapes.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery operations manager Sue Bovington at the new playground. Photo: Steve Leath

Whether they are defending their kingdom or hosting a royal ball, the only limit is their imagination.

Along with the construction fun, youngsters can also don a crown, grab a shield, and become part of their own medieval story.

The museum's costume corner lets little ones transform into royalty, dragons, or daring explorers.

There are also a host of crafts and challenges to keep children engaged, allowing them to step into a world of colour, texture and imagination.

Youngsters can get up close to real paintings in the museum and discover the magical details – then create their own castle-inspired art and craft using a variety of fun, hands-on materials.

The sessions take place from 10am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 2.30pm, from Saturday, February 14, to Saturday, April 11 - Tuesdays to Saturdays only.

The activities are suitable for children from age one to eight.

Tickets (£6) are available on the website.