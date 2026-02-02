Developer rapped by planners for starting work on Shrewsbury housing project before planning permission conditions met

Housing Plus Group received planning permission for 38 affordable homes off Cedars Drive, near Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury in August last year.

However, in granting permission, planners at Shropshire Council issued a raft of conditions on the developers to satisfy before the project could go ahead.

But residents in Cedars Drive complained earlier this month that despite planning permission conditions not yet being met, contractor Living Space Housing, acting for Housing Plus, had started work on the development.

The Cedars Drive development started before it should

Shropshire Council planners investigated and has now found the developer to have been in breach of its planning permission.

In a statement to residents, the council’s planning enforcement officer said the authority had visited the site on several occasions.

“It has become apparent that works have occurred which constitute a material commencement of the development in accordance with planning legislation,” the officer said. “There are still some outstanding condition matters to be resolved and thus a breach of planning control was established.”