Council ‘investigating’ after residents claim developer riding roughshod over planning rules in Shrewsbury

Living Space Housing acting on behalf of Housing Plus Group received planning permission for 38 affordable homes off Cedars Drive, near Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury in August last year.

However, in granting permission, planners at Shropshire Council issued a raft of conditions on the developers to satisfy before the project could go ahead.

Living Space Housing are building 38 homes on land off Cedars Drive in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Some of these conditions centred on highways and drainage.

However, residents on Cedars Drive said the developers have begun construction on the site without satisfying the planning conditions.

Sharon Oakley, who lives on the close said: “Despite planning being granted with conditions attached that have not been fulfilled and not signed off by the council planning department, Living Space, on behalf of Homes Plus Group, continue construction in breach of planning.”

She said residents had sent numerous emails to council planners to enforce the planning conditions.

She added: “Houses on the drive are actually vibrating because of the heavy construction being done in close proximity to homes. Cedars Drive is drive too narrow for construction vehicles so they constantly mount kerbs and they are starting work before 8am - against the planning conditions.”

Local Liberal Democrat councillor Ben Jephcott, who also holds the deputy portfolio for planning at the council, said he was “concerned” about the claims.

Councillor Jephcott added: “While the planning conditions have not yet been agreed, I’m aware that Living Space has started to proceed.

“As a local councillor, I’m extremely concerned about this and the planning enforcement team are investigating.”

However, Housing Plus Group said the firm had received no complaints from residents.

A spokesperson said: “We have not received any direct complaints about the works taking place at Cedars Drive.

“We have spoken to the building contractor, who has assured us that construction activity is not taking place outside the working hours permitted within the planning permission. Whilst staff may arrive on site before 8am to prepare for the day, no construction work should begin before the approved start time.

“We take any reports regarding planning conditions seriously and continue to monitor the situation. If residents have specific concerns, we encourage them to contact us directly so that we can investigate further.”