Safety measures in place after fatal fire tragedy in historic Shrewsbury building

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a large fire at at the Grade II-listed Perches House in Shrewsbury town centre in the early hours of Monday (January 26).

It was soon confirmed that a local woman in her 80s, later named as Rose Roberts, had died following the devastating blaze at the building in Windsor Place, off Castle Street.

Tributes have been pouring in for Ms Roberts, who was described by her daughter Jessica Richards as “an amazing woman”.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a large fire at a historic building off Castle Street in Shrewsbury town centre in the early hours of Monday. Photo: Steve Leath

A number of safety measures are now in place around the scene, Shropshire Council has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the local authority said on Thursday that Windsor Place remains closed to vehicular through traffic and a pedestrian walkway has been provided to allow pedestrian access along the frontage of the fire-affected building.

A one-way traffic order in Windsor Place between Castle Street and St Mary’s Water Lane has been suspended to allow two-way traffic flows.

The local authority has also confirmed it has arranged for scaffolding to be erected to secure the façade of the affected building.