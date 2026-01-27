Traffic delays in Shrewsbury as bus rolls backwards and hits road sign
A bus rolled backwards and hit a road sign on a busy town centre street this morning.
Published
The Arriva bus collided with the sign on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, near The Lion Hotel.
One witness said: “It looked like it nearly made it to the top and then just lost power and rolled backwards.”
It is believed to have happened at about 9.30am. The road sign was bent backwards and the obstruction caused traffic problems for most of the morning.
Had the sign not been in the way, the vehicle could have ploughed into shops on the street which boasts the longest uninterrupted row of independent businesses.
Recovery workers have been on the scene preparing to move the bus.
Arriva has been contacted for an update.