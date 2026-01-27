The Arriva bus collided with the sign on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, near The Lion Hotel.

One witness said: “It looked like it nearly made it to the top and then just lost power and rolled backwards.”

It is believed to have happened at about 9.30am. The road sign was bent backwards and the obstruction caused traffic problems for most of the morning.

Had the sign not been in the way, the vehicle could have ploughed into shops on the street which boasts the longest uninterrupted row of independent businesses.

The front of the bus was jacked up as recovery workers prepared to move it

The road sign was bent after being hit by the bus

Recovery workers have been on the scene preparing to move the bus.

Arriva has been contacted for an update.