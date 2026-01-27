Emergency services were called to the incident on Castle Street in Shrewsbury shortly before 3.30am today (Tuesday, January 27).

Seven fire crews responded, with police and the ambulance service also at the scene.

It is understood the fire has affected Perches House, a historic building on Windsor Place.

Pictures captured by Dorian Gerhold show flames coming through the roof of the timber-framed building - and the aftermath of the building once the blaze was extinguished.

Castle Street remained closed off this morning, with the cordon moved further back past Barclays and emergency services still at the scene.

The fire took place in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Dorian Gerhold

People have been urged by police to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

Firefighters battling the blaze. Picture: Dorian Gerhold

