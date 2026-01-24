Firms support Shrewsbury homeless charity with essential re-roofing work

The Ark, based in Shrewsbury, provides accommodation, care and ongoing support to the homeless, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and stability.

As part of essential roofing works currently taking place at the shelter, building product manufacturer Permavent is donating materials free of charge to support the project, working alongside main roofing contractor Roofrite (Shropshire) Ltd.

Support is also being provided by other contributors who are kindly donating materials to the scheme.

The donated materials are helping to protect the building from the elements, ensuring the shelter remains a safe, warm and welcoming space for residents and staff throughout the year.

James Ford, National Specification Manager – Roofing at Permavent, said: “The Ark does incredible work for people when they need help the most. We are proud to support a project that helps protect such an important place in the local community.”

The roof at the Ark is undergoing essential maintenance.

Ross Jones, Director at Roofrite (Shropshire) Ltd, which is carrying out the roofing works, added: “It’s always a privilege to work on buildings that have such a positive impact. Knowing the shelter can continue to operate safely while the works are underway makes the job especially meaningful.”

The Ark has been supporting people experiencing homelessness for more than three decades and continues to rely on partnerships, donations and community support to carry out its work.