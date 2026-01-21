Emergency services explain heavy presence on A49 in Shrewsbury

A number of police, fire and ambulance crews were seen on the A49 at Battlefield Road from around 5.20pm yesterday.

There were numerous vehicles on blue lights along the stretch between the Sundorne Roundabout and the Preston Island - with a significant concentration on the bridge over the River Severn on the northbound side of the road.

West Mercia Police have now confirmed they had responded to reports made in good faith that a person may have entered the river.

But they added that no one was found and the searches were called off.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers were called to a concern for welfare near to the A49 at around 5.20pm last night (20 January), after it was believed a person had entered the river.

"An extensive search was carried out, alongside colleagues in the fire service, but no one has been identified and searches have been stood down. It was believed the call was made in good faith."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a bridge over the A49 in Shrewsbury at 5.36pm last night following concerns for the welfare of a patient.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer responded but no patient was found."