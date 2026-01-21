Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident, on Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury, at around 8.20am today - Wednesday, January 21.

One fire crew attended, while West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved two vehicles - a car and a motorbike.

Firefighters worked to make sure both vehicles were safe.