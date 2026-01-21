Ambulance called to A49 rush-hour crash in Shrewsbury involving car and motorcycle
The emergency services were scrambled to a crash on the A49 involving a car and a motorbike.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident, on Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury, at around 8.20am today - Wednesday, January 21.
One fire crew attended, while West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.
An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved two vehicles - a car and a motorbike.
Firefighters worked to make sure both vehicles were safe.