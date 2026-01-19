G.H Davies Holdings want to build houses on a site off Redwing Fields in Shrewsbury, which sits between Severndale Specialist Academy and the Shrewsbury Golf Driving Range.

The firm initially wanted to build 36 dwellings but the number has been reduced due to the "impact of the identified floodplain".

However, Shrewsbury Town Council has objected to the slimmed down scheme, as have several residents.

A spokesman for the council said: “This site is on the edge of a Level 2 flood plain which regularly floods. Any infrastructure installed in this location will inevitably result in greater impact from flooding and a wider community impact. This site should remain as public open space for valuable flood mitigation.

“Access to the site from Redwing Fields is wholly unacceptable. This road was created to support existing housing stock and already results in difficulty for residents wishing to access Woodcote Way, an already busy carriageway.

“This site would need suitable two-way road alignment.”