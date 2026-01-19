The lights will be operating on Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, from Monday, February 2, to Friday, March 20 March, while S&R Construction carry out high-voltage cabling work.

The work is being carried out to provide the power supply for the new Shropshire Homes housing development off Mytton Oak Road.

During the work S&R Construction will be laying cable between Gains Park Way and the electricity substation on Mytton Oak Road, opposite Montague Walk.

Shropshire Council said that for safety purposes, a rolling temporary traffic signal setup will be used, with the work carried out in phased sections.

A traffic management operative will man the temporary traffic signals between 7am and 7pm each day to actively manage signal timings and respond to any issues while the signals are in operation.

Affected residents and businesses will be notified and advance warning signs will be put up on site prior to the work starting.

Shropshire Council said that measures are being taken to avoid disruption for patients and staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokesman said: "To help minimise disruption to emergency services and to patients and staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital the phase of work crossing the hospital entrances and egress points will be undertaken overnight.

"This will ensure that no traffic management is in place at either of the two hospital entrance/egress points during the daytime."