The collision happened in Annscroft at about 2.50am today (Sunday, January 18).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Annscroft involving one vehicle which had come to rest in a hedgerow.

“The fire service crew have made the area safe.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was also dispatched.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.