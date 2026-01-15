Shropshire Council said the work will take place next month, on Vanguard Way and Knights Way in the Battlefield area of the town.

Overnight closures will be in place while the work takes place.

A spokesman for the council said: "Two roads in the Battlefield area of Shrewsbury are to be resurfaced from Monday, February 2, to Saturday, February 7.

The plans for the closure

"Vanguard Way and part of Knights Way will be closed overnight from 7pm to 6am while work is carried out.

"During the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access for properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

"Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route."

The spokesman added: "People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress."

During the work access to area will be restricted to businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, equestrians, and emergency vehicles.

For more information visit and search the One Network roadworks website.