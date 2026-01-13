Shrewsbury hospital pre-surgery clinic moves to site of historic engineering works

The move, planned this week, will see the clinic, where patient's have their pre-operative assessment. move to Sentinel Park in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury.

The redeveloped site was the former home to the Sentinel Works where steam lorries and buses were manufactured in the county.

From Wednesday, patients having a planned operation will now have their pre-operative assessment at Sentinel Park in a move the The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) say is part an ongoing commitment to provide more services within the community.

It also means the trust has been able to increase the number of pre-op clinic rooms from six at the hospital to nine at Sentinel Park, increasing capacity to undertake pre-operative assessments more quickly.

The former Sentinel Works

A pre-operative assessment is carried out for every patient having a planned operation or procedure under a general or regional anaesthetic.

The assessment is done prior to admission for surgery and includes tests and investigations, and the opportunity for patients to ask questions.

Shrewsbury's Sentinel Works is being reborn as Sentinel Trade Park.

Patients can find all the information they need in their appointment letters. Parking at Sentinel Park is free.

A Pre-Operative Assessment Service continues to be provided at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Patients can find out more information about the service, and what to expect, on the SaTH website.