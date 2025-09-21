Exhibition to showcase legendary Shrewsbury Sentinel Works - and former workers are invited to share their memories

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust (SRHT) has organised a two-day exhibition to celebrate the famous factory, only a year after manufacturing finished at the site.

It is now 110 years since the Sentinel Waggon Works opened in Shrewsbury, and a group of steam and engineering fans have decided to get together to celebrate the history and evolution of the works in Whitchurch Road.

The event is supported by members of the Sentinel Drivers Club who will have their own exhibition displays for visitors.

Workers at the landmark building around 1929

A wide range of artefacts and photos will be displayed, highlighting the busiest days of this world-famous factory.

A Sentinel articulated locomotive at the Sentinel workshop in Shrewsbury

It was at one point owned by Rolls Royce, England’s most famous and prestigious manufacturer.

A Sentinel Steam shunter at Abbey Station in Shrewsbury. Image by Peter Shoesmith

Former workers are invited to go along and share their memories, which volunteers hope to record with a view to developing a long-term display in a museum in Shrewsbury.

The Sentinel Waggon Works

David Morris, SRHT trustee and local transport enthusiast, said: ‘‘It is only a relatively short time since engineering work disappeared from this site, but it is becoming worryingly clear that memories are already being lost.

"It was once one of the biggest employers in the town, and its products were acknowledged as being the very best in the world.

A Sentinel tank pre-war

"We feel that the time has now come to start collecting photos and memories before they are lost, especially for future generations.

"Bob Budden, president of the Sentinel Drivers Club, once drove a Sentinel prototype locomotive on the test railway track at Abbey Station and will attend.

A Sentinel statuette which stood above the entrance to the building

"The Sentinel works remain arguably one of the most important places in Shropshire’s amazing industrial history.

"As well as locomotives, Sentinel manufactured tanks, buses and lorries that were sent across the world."

The exhibition will take place at the Abbey Station Visitor Centre, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 4 and 5.

The exhibition will have various items on display relating to Sentinel and Rolls Royce, over both days.

Anyone wishing to loan any items or photographs for display at the exhibition can contact David Morris on 07773 537564 or at djmfastforward@hotmail.co.uk, or Michael Llewellyn or 07913 684531 or michael.llewellyn1@btinternet.com.