Potato Day: Spud lovers from Shropshire and beyond will gather in village to celebrate 48 varieties of the humble potato

Organised each year by Shropshire Organic Gardeners, Potato Day normally sees hundreds of people attend Wattlesborough Village Hall near Shrewsbury.

The event sees enthusiasts come from all over the country in search of rare seedlings.

This year Potato Day returns to Wattlesborough on February 7.

Rachel Strivens (chair of Shropshire Organic Gardeners) and event organiser Ian Thom. Photo: Steve Leath

Rachel Strivens, chair of Shropshire Organic Gardeners said: “The beauty of our event is the ability to try small (or large) quantities of lots of different varieties and we have the usual very popular ones and some new varieties for you to try.

“We will have 48 varieties, 25 of which are organic and the price is remaining at 25p/tuber for this year.

“As always we will have Brighter Blooms (RHS Gold Medal Winners) back with us with their wide selection of fruit bushes/trees, seeds, onion and shallot sets.

"The start time remains at 9.30am. This gives some of our stall holders time to get in and set up, and more importantly, the kitchen team to get the food cooking.

“We have some new stalls and old friends returning too, and of course we have our kitchen providing good quality food, homemade cakes and drinks.”

She added that one major change for this year is that the event will no longer be accepting bank cards; only cash or cheques will be permitted.

More information is available at https://shropshireorganicgardeners.org/.