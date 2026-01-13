Buzz Bingo has announced that its Shrewsbury venue, on Castle Gates, will close.

The company said move follows the sale of the site.

The bingo club’s final games will be called at the Evening Main Event on Saturday, January 31.

Buzz Bingo in Shrewsbury is set to close. Picture: Google Streetview

In a statement Buzz Bingo said: "While it’s a sad moment for the Shrewsbury community, Buzz Bingo is immensely proud of the colleagues and customers who have played a vital role in creating a welcoming and vibrant space over many years.

"Buzz Bingo remains committed to supporting customers and seeking redeployment opportunities for colleagues."

Mike Ellis, regional manager for Buzz Bingo said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Buzz Bingo Shrewsbury community and our colleagues, and we understand how upsetting this news will be. This closure is not a reflection of the people who made the club so special.

“We’d like to thank all Shrewsbury customers for their loyalty; support and the many memories shared in this remarkable venue."