Kalani Ghost Hunter (real name Kalani Smith) has gathered a huge audience on TikTok with 3.3 million followers, giving an American's verdict on food from across the UK.

Starting a series of videos and posts shared on Facebook on Saturday (January 10), he detailed a day out in Shropshire, saying: "Headed to Shrewsbury today. Super excited to check it out, we have never been before."

He dropped in at Shrewsbury's award-winning indoor market hall, which has been named Britain's favourite market four times in total, including three times in a row.

While at the market, which has enjoyed huge recent success thanks to its unique blend of independent traders, cafes and restaurants, the American, who hails from Tennessee, tried a selection of the treats on offer.

They included visits to the Thai street food restaurant House of Yum, Bloomers bakery and Pete's Sandwich Bar - before a trip to the Shrewsbury Prison tourist attraction, rounded off with a meal at popular pizza restaurant Dough and Oil.

Delivering his first impressions he described the market setting as "absolutely incredible" before setting about sampling some of the best it has to offer.

The first stop was at Bloomers to try out its butter buns, after recommendations from followers.