Busy Shrewsbury road to close for barrier repairs

Shropshire Council said the closure will take place on Haycock Way, which links Reabrook Roundabout with Column Roundabout.

A spokesman for the council said: "Haycock Way in Shrewsbury will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm on Wednesday, January 21, for barrier repairs.

"During the closure a signed diversion will be place. Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route."

The council said that during the work, access to the works area will be restricted to pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, horses and emergency vehicles.

The work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.