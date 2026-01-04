One casualty reported after three vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the westbound A5 in Shrewsbury at around 2.43pm on Sunday, January 4 following reports of a collision.

Three fire crews from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were sent to the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The A5 towards Shrewsbury

A spokesperson from the fire service reported the incident involved two cars and a small van, and no people were trapped inside any of the vehicles.

"One casualty is in the care of the ambulance service", they added.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received at 3.12pm.