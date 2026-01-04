One casualty reported after three vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury
Emergency services were called to a crash involving two cars and a van on the A5 near Shrewsbury on Sunday.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the westbound A5 in Shrewsbury at around 2.43pm on Sunday, January 4 following reports of a collision.
Three fire crews from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were sent to the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.
A spokesperson from the fire service reported the incident involved two cars and a small van, and no people were trapped inside any of the vehicles.
"One casualty is in the care of the ambulance service", they added.
The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received at 3.12pm.