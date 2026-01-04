Meet 10 adorable Shropshire cats waiting for loving homes in 2026 - including Snickers, Batman and Sith

For countless cats in Shropshire, this new year could be the beginning of their happiest chapter yet—a loving forever home.

Shropshire Cat Rescue is dedicated to finding caring homes for these deserving felines, and now, more than ever, they need kind-hearted individuals to provide the care, comfort, and affection they so desperately need.

From playful kittens to gentle senior cats, each has a unique story and a heart full of love, just waiting to meet theirs.

Take a look at 10 of cute individual cats and feline duos waiting for homes at the rescue centre in Shrewsbury this year:

Hearty & Brush

Hearty (a 2.5‑year‑old tabby) and Brush (a 3.5‑year‑old ginger and white) are a bonded pair looking for a loving new home after the ill health of their previous owner, with Brush being very affectionate and Hearty warming up with gentle head rubs.

They’re neutered, microchipped, and friendly toward other cats, and would suit a home with older children and the opportunity to settle at their own pace.

Batman