Running into 2026: Hundreds of New Year's Eve runners hit Shrewsbury's Quarry for a celebration with a difference
While many of us were sinking a drink in the pub or curled up on the sofa seeing in the new year, more than 200 people gathered in Shrewsbury for a very different celebration.
They turned out for a special Shropshire running event, starting exactly as the clock chimed for the new year.
At the event held in Shrewsbury's Quarry and organised by running events team Run The Distance, more than 200 people took part across three distances: 2.5k, 5k and 10k.
Fittingly for the occasion it wasn't all Lycra and running gear, with a number of participants getting dressed up festively for the occasion.
Peter Metcalfe, one of the Run The Distance organisers, said it had been great event, with runners of all abilities taking part.