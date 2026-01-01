Shropshire Star
Running into 2026: Hundreds of New Year's Eve runners hit Shrewsbury's Quarry for a celebration with a difference

While many of us were sinking a drink in the pub or curled up on the sofa seeing in the new year, more than 200 people gathered in Shrewsbury for a very different celebration.

By Dominic Robertson
They turned out for a special Shropshire running event, starting exactly as the clock chimed for the new year.

At the event held in Shrewsbury's Quarry and organised by running events team Run The Distance, more than 200 people took part across three distances: 2.5k, 5k and 10k.

Fittingly for the occasion it wasn't all Lycra and running gear, with a number of participants getting dressed up festively for the occasion.

Runners taking part in the New Year's Eve event.
Peter Metcalfe, one of the Run The Distance organisers, said it had been great event, with runners of all abilities taking part.

Runners dressed up for the New Year's Eve event.
