They turned out for a special Shropshire running event, starting exactly as the clock chimed for the new year.

At the event held in Shrewsbury's Quarry and organised by running events team Run The Distance, more than 200 people took part across three distances: 2.5k, 5k and 10k.

Fittingly for the occasion it wasn't all Lycra and running gear, with a number of participants getting dressed up festively for the occasion.

Runners taking part in the New Year's Eve event

Peter Metcalfe, one of the Run The Distance organisers, said it had been great event, with runners of all abilities taking part.