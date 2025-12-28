Shropshire charity welcomes government's new 10-year youth strategy

Richard Parkes, CEO of SYA All About Youth, which is based in Shrewsbury, says the strategy, which is aimed at rebuilding youth services over the next decade, is a much-needed move by the Government.

But he also warned that the plans would result in little change at grass roots level in the short-term.

Richard said: “With 10 to 15 years of underfunding and cuts that dismantled local authority youth services and left the voluntary sector to pick up the pieces, the new Youth Strategy is a much-needed first step in rebuilding youth work in our communities.

Richard Parkes

“It provides a revolutionary step in looking at systemic change, ensuring that youth work is viewed, funded and valued across the Governmental spectrum.

“However, those of us embroiled in the day-to-day delivery of provision, turning up on cold wintery nights to youth centres, village halls and community centres to create safe spaces for children and young people, will not in the short-term see much change.

“Systemic change takes time but I believe that as the vision of this new strategy plays out and political and economic systems start to realign, there will be a greater understanding of how good youth work is the foundation for future prosperity while also leading to a reduction in the demand on crisis intervention services like health, policing, education and the local authorities.”

The Government is to spend £500 million on youth services in England, saying the money is needed to revive the “decimated sector”.

Over the next four years, 250 youth centres will be built or refurbished and 50 new Young Future Hubs will be launched.

By 2035 the goal is to have half a million young people paired with youth workers, volunteers and other trusted adults to help them stay safe online and develop connections.

Richard said: “As the CEO of a youth charity, it is clear that the Government recognises the life-changing interventions we are making on a daily basis - fulfilling the need for every young person in every community to have access to good youth provision and qualified youth workers.

“SYA All About Youth remains totally committed to enabling this to happen by supporting voluntary clubs, working with parish and town councils to deliver provision and running fully commissioned clubs and projects.

“We also train youth workers both voluntary and paid and are always keen to hear from potential recruits.”

For more information about how to get involved in youth work through SYA, visit the website at www.sya.org.uk or email info@sya.org.uk.