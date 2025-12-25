Hundreds gathered at Halls in Shrewsbury to try and grab something for their yuletide roast at the annual Christmas Dressed Poultry Show and Sale.

Prices peaked at £125 for turkeys, £110 for geese and £55 for ducks at the popular auction, which has been running since 2017 and attracts a large number of buyers and suppliers from across Shropshire, Staffordshire and north Powys.

Auctioneer Jonny Dymond (right) and show judge Alan Tomlinson with the overall champion turkey from the Brisbourne family

This year’s show and sale was sponsored by Wynnstay and the overall champion bird prize went to the Brisbourne family of Broomhill Farm, Nesscliffe, with a 30lb Bronze turkey.

The champion turkey and goose prizes went to the Edwards family of Norbury Turkeys with a 31lb turkey and a 19.25lb goose. The family also recorded the top prices of £125 for a 27lb turkey and £110 for a 19lb goose.

Show judge Alan Tomlinson (left) and Sam Edwards from Norbury Turkeys with the champion goose

Sam Edwards, from Norbury Turkeys, said he had been working until 4am on Tuesday dressing turkeys and geese for the auction and clients’ Christmas orders.

“Winning the champion prizes for turkeys and geese is a bit of accreditation for all the hard work,” he added. “It’s three weeks of constant work leading up to Christmas and I think it’s worth it.

“It’s nice to think that the birds we are selling will end up being someone’s Christmas dinner!”

Hundreds gather round as auctioneer Jonny Dymond sells turkeys and geese for Christmas at Halls in Shrewsbury

Show judge again this year was Alan Tomlinson from Tree Tops Farming, Audlem, who has been rearing turkeys for 60 years.

“The quality and presentation of the birds this year is absolutely superb – some of the best I have seen,” he said. “Congratulations to all the vendors.”