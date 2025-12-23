Pigeon poo control work under Shrewsbury railway bridge delayed until next year

Shropshire Council said the delay is due to Network Rail needing to carry out strengthening work on the bridge.

During recent works at the railway station gyratory, Network Rail carried out work beneath the railway bridge in Shrewsbury on behalf of Shropshire Council to remove pigeon mess and install mesh to prevent birds from roosting.

However, further mesh installation has been delayed after a Network Rail inspection identified the need for remedial strengthening works, which are scheduled to begin in March next year. This has delayed the final stage of pigeon-proofing work.

Shropshire Council said neither it nor Network Rail want to undertake "costly" mesh installation work now only for it to be removed again in 2026. Instead, the remaining mesh work will be completed alongside the bridge strengthening works.

Alex Wagner, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, said: "We’ve had a huge number of complaints about the pigeon mess on the bridge walls, both on the new paving and the newly resurfaced road, both before and since the first stage of Network Rail's work was carried out in the summer.

"I completely share people’s frustrations and we are pushing for action as soon as possible.

"We had hoped the mesh installation work would be completed by now so it’s disappointing that work can’t now be completed until next year. But I completely accept that it’s important that the strengthening work is carried out, and it makes sense to complete the mesh work at the same time, rather than doing it twice.

"Once complete, this work should finally solve the pigeon problem and remove their mess from the area, tackling an issue which has been present for a number of years – or possibly longer."

The council said the work should remove all pigeons and their mess from the area. Pipe replacement work will also be carried out at the same time, which is expected to address the problem of water running down the bridge walls.

The move follows numerous complaints from residents, businesses and visitors about pigeon droppings accumulating on the bridge walls, new paving and the recently resurfaced road beneath the structure.