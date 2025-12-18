Man, 33, who had knuckle duster in Shrewsbury is fined hundreds of pounds
A man who was in possession of a knuckle duster on a busy Shrewsbury industrial estate has been fined hundreds of pounds.
Nathan Evans, aged 33, had the weapon in his possession in Knights Way on the Battlefield Enterprise Park on October 11 this year.
