32 glowing pictures capture the magic of Christmas as Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square returns
Shrewsbury's town centre was packed for the return of a festive favourite - The Carols in the Square.
Hundreds turned out for the 30th Christmas sing-along - featuring Shrewsbury Brass Band, and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading the crowd through timeless Christmas classics, including Silent Night, On the First Day of Christmas, and O Little Town of Bethlehem.
Road closures were put in place for the event, while the Market Hall and the Darwin Centre have both opened late for the occasion.
Here are a selection of pictures of the evening - as captured by the Shropshire Star's Steve Leath.