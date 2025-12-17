32 glowing pictures capture the magic of Christmas as Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square returns

Hundreds turned out for the 30th Christmas sing-along - featuring Shrewsbury Brass Band, and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading the crowd through timeless Christmas classics, including Silent Night, On the First Day of Christmas, and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

Road closures were put in place for the event, while the Market Hall and the Darwin Centre have both opened late for the occasion.

Here are a selection of pictures of the evening - as captured by the Shropshire Star's Steve Leath.

Crowds enjoying the festivities at Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square.

Making sure no one misses a beat at Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square.

The view from the back of the stage at Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square event.

The popular event was hosted by BBC Radio Shropshire's Clare Ashford and Adam Green, with an appearance by Shrewsbury's Mayor, Councillor Alex Wagner.

The square was packed for the event.

Young and old were getting into the festive swing of things.