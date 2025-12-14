Bid to demolish disused Shrewsbury church rejected by planning officers

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Shrewsbury applied to Shrophire Council for permission to knock down the Church of Our Lady of Pity at Meadow Close in Harlescott.

The church, which has a distinctive tower, was originally constructed around 1950 and formally opened in 1961 as part of the Cathedral Parish of Our Lady Help of Christians and Saint Peter of Alcantara.

A report detailing the decision to reject the application explains that the church has been shut for some time.

Our Lady of Pity Roman Catholic Church (Shrewsbury), Meadow Close, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Maps

It states: "The church has remained closed since September 2022, initially due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, permanent closure was necessitated by significant structural issues, most notably extensive cracking to the masonry arches supporting the main roof structure.

"These defects have rendered the building potentially unsafe for continued use.

"The building was formally deconsecrated in May 2024 and has remained vacant since closure. The diocese has indicated that remedial works would be substantial and that the wider parish has continued to operate effectively without reliance on this site during the 16-month period leading up to its deconsecration."

The application attracted objections from the Twentieth Century Society and Shrewsbury Civic Society.

The civic society suggested that efforts should be made to repurpose the church instead of knocking it down.

It said: "Redundant churches in Shrewsbury have historically been repurposed (St Julian’s, St John’s).

"The building should be offered for sale and adapted for residential, commercial, or community use rather than demolished.

"The church is a significant 20th-century design, largely unchanged, a non-designated heritage asset, and a local landmark with its campanile."

Detailing the reasons for refusal the council said there was a lack of information to assess the significance of the building and the impact of its proposed demolition.

Concluding its decision it said: "It is considered that insufficient information has been provided with the application for consideration to enable the local planning authority to arrive at an informed assessment regarding the demolition of the church building. In the absence of adequate information prior approval is required and refused."