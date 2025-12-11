Shropshire village set for more than 40 new homes despite concerns over sewage network

Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee gave the green light to the proposal for Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, from Cameron Homes.

In total the new estate will be made up of 44 homes built in a field off Shrewsbury Road.

The committee heard that the majority of the site for the homes had been included in Shropshire's local plan, since withdrawn.

Concerns have been raised over the proposal due to the need for improvements to the sewerage network for the village.

Cameron Homes want to build 44 homes in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury. Picture: White Ridge Architecture

Planning officers told the committee that if approved a 'Grampian' planning condition would be put in place stating that homes on the site would not be allowed to be occupied before December 31, 2027, unless the necessary improvements to the public wastewater network had been completed.

If not completed a 'phased occupation' could take place.

Addressing the committee, a council planning officer said: "This application has been a bit drawn out in regards to the foul sewage issues in Hadnall. As a council we have been working with Severn Trent to understand what their programme of works are and their timetable for implementation so we can actually determine some applications in Hadnall."

He added: "They have now confirmed there is a specific funding stream to deliver localised improvements to Hadnall so we are now able to work on the basis we can improve schemes subject to a Grampian condition."