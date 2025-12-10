Paralysed Shrewsbury adventurer reaches Antarctica for attempted record-breaking sit-ski expedition

Darren Edwards, who is paralysed from the chest down, is aiming to complete the longest sit-ski expedition in history, covering 222 kilometres across the South Pole in just 20 days.

He will face brutal conditions, with temperatures expected to plunge to minus 30°C. Darren is supported by a team of adventurers including British explorer Lucy Shepherd, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and filmmaker Matthew Biggar.

You can donate here

After flying from London to South America, Darren travelled to Punta Arenas in Chile before boarding the flight to Antarctica. On Monday (December 8) he shared a video online after landing, his breath clearly visible in the freezing air.

Since arriving, Darren has been based at Union Glacier Camp, where he has begun preparing for the challenge and completed his first ski session. The team hope to fly to their official start point on Wednesday, he revealed in a social media update on Tuesday.

Darren Edwards from Shrewsbury (left) and his team before they flew to South America and then Antarctica. Picture: Darren Edwards

"We have had a big day preparing ourselves mind, body, and kit for the journey ahead.

"We have gone out as a team for our first ski together which is great. We are now just preparing our rations and food for the duration of the expedition, plus a few extra days just in case we get stuck in weather or whatever may happen.

"The plan is to fly to our start point on the Wednesday morning. These things can change, they are weather dependent. But, as we stand right now, we are in a good place.

"We are moving forward as a team, we have our kit near enough ready to go. So one more day here and then we are off to start our expedition to the South Pole."

Darren, who was paralysed in a climbing accident in North Wales in 2016, hopes to raise £100,000 for Wings for Life, the charity funding spinal cord research and clinical trials worldwide, for which he serves as an ambassador.

Before leaving for Antarctica, he explained why the project is so meaningful to him.

"Prior to my accident, adventure was more than just a passion and a hobby: it was a huge part of my identity," he said.

"When I had my climbing accident I really feared that I had lost that sense of adventure and freedom, and that sense of what is possible.

"I began to believe that the opportunities ahead would never be greater than the opportunities behind me.

"There is a huge irony but huge moment of gratitude that life with a disability ultimately opened up that opportunity for me. Life as an adaptive adventurer has taken me to places in the world that I never dreamt possible after my accident or for someone with a spinal cord injury.

"The reason this expedition means so much to me is not just the charity element of it where we are raising funds for Wings For Life, but I hope this expedition captures the imagination of someone going through rehab that the opportunities ahead of them are just as great, if not greater.

"I hope we reach the South Pole, but if we can inspire others along the way then that is what matters to me. I am extremely grateful to be here and excited, I can't wait to take you on the journey."

You can support Darren’s fundraising efforts here.