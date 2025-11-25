‘I want people not to lose hope’ - Paralysed pioneer from Shrewsbury taking on Antartica to prove nothing is impossible

Darren Edwards, who is paralysed from the chest down, will try to complete the longest sit-ski expedition in history in the South Pole next month, raising funds to help find a cure for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI).

He aims to sit-ski 222 kilometres in just 20 days throughout December, in temperatures that could drop to minus 30C. The current record for the furthest sit-ski journey to the South Pole is 111 kilometres.

For Darren, who was paralysed after a climbing accident in North Wales in 2016, the extraordinary challenge is about much more than the record.

“I don’t need a piece of paper on the wall that says world record to feel a sense of achievement,” he told the Shropshire Star.

“This expedition is about empowering and inspiring others, not just people living with a disability, but anybody.

“Anybody at some point in their life could go through something pretty big, some form of adversity that tests them to their limit. I can remember what it feels like in that moment to lose all hope and belief that the future had opportunity.

“If the impact of the mission is that it makes someone keep going and not lose hope, that is what I will be most proud of, not a world record.”

Darren will be supported by a team of adventurers including British explorer Lucy Shepherd, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and filmmaker Matthew Biggar.

The mission would be demanding for any athlete - but especially for someone with a high-level spinal cord injury.

The team will be completely unsupported, skiing throughout the day and camping at night while facing risks including extreme cold, altitude sickness, exhaustion and hazardous terrain such as sastrugi, high winds, snowstorms and crevasses.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say I was scared of what is ahead,” he continued. “The environment is incredibly hostile for anybody.

“There is a lot of jeopardy for anybody. For me, all of the elements with a spinal injury go on top of that.

“I am using my shoulders and arms to power me along, and it is a massive challenge.

“I have taken on some great challenges, but this is going to be the most remote, the most hostile, and will require every ounce of mental and physical energy, resilience, and perseverance to keep moving against all odds.

“The odds are against us and we are trying to achieve something that people have said is not possible.

“So there is a degree of apprehension, I would be stupid to not feel that.”

Darren hopes to raise £100,000 for Wings for Life, the charity that funds spinal cord research and clinical trials worldwide, for which he is an ambassador.

He added: “There is genuine hope among the million people around the world with some sort of spinal injury that maybe in the future they will be back on two feet.

“The first thing I would do is drive to Church Stretton and walk up one of the hills. It is nothing record breaking, but to hike up those parts of the county again would be a highlight of my life because it is something I never thought I could do on two feet again.”

Darren was paralysed in August 2016 when a section of rock unexpectedly shifted while he was climbing in North Wales, sending him tumbling 100ft towards his climbing partner below. He survived, but the accident left him instantly paralysed from the chest down.

Since then, he has channelled his determination into a remarkable series of expeditions. In 2022 he became the first person to complete the World Marathon Challenge using a wheelchair, finishing seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

In April 2023, he was part of the first adaptive team to cross Europe’s largest ice cap, Vatnajökull in Iceland, completing the journey in 11 days.

It was during that expedition, he said, that the idea for his South Pole mission was born.

He said: “It was during that expedition that I rediscovered another part of my life that I never thought I could return to, which is the world of snowy mountains and glaciers.

“Fast forward more than six years after my accident and I am surrounded by ice caps and nothing but pure wilderness.

“I didn’t want that expedition to be the last thing that I did something like that.

“The old dream would have been to climb Everest, but that’s not possible without a great risk to life for most people, let alone me. So the South Pole became my Everest.

“It’s the dream of old, from a mountain to the bottom of the world, and I finished the expedition and immediately started planning.”

In June 2021, Darren became the first person with an SCI to kayak from Land’s End to John O’Groats - more than 1,400 kilometres - leading a team of five injured and wounded veterans.

In May 2022, he became the first adaptive adventurer to lead a crew of six across the English Channel, raising money for suicide prevention charities in memory of his father, who died in September 2021.

“They are things that I never imagined were possible,” he added. “Had you asked me in the aftermath of my climbing accident, are these things impossible for someone with a disability and spinal injury, I would have said yes.

“Had you asked me before my accident my opinion on if it was possible for someone paralysed from the waist down to kayak from London to John o’ Groats or marathon challenge’ I’d have said yes they are impossible.

“I am very proud to have done these things and to have challenged my own perceptions of disability and spinal injury, and hopefully challenged other people’s perceptions of what is possible.”

You can support Darren’s fundraising efforts here.