'Shrewsbury and Shropshire's most important 20th-century architectural legacy': Campaigners say Shirehall must be preserved

The Shrewsbury Civic Society (SCS) said Shrewsbury's Shirehall is a key landmark of the county's architectural heritage and members are "convinced" it can be upgraded for future use.

The comments come after a senior Shropshire councillor last week revealed that the authority could look to keep the building.

The move would represent a major change in council policy, with the organisation last year abandoning the building in preference of Guildhall at Frankwell.

The SCS described Shirehall as Shropshire and Shrewsbury's "most important architectural legacy from the the 20th century".

The society said it has written to all of the authority's councillors outlining its views ahead of a potential decision in December.