Councillor Roger Evans, the Liberal Democrat cabinet member in charge of finance, made the comments this week in response to a question from a member of the public.

The council left its historic Abbey Foregate headquarters to move to Guildhall at Frankwell under the previous Conservative leadership, with a decision taken to sell the site for redevelopment.

The Conservatives also had plans to build a new shirehall as part of the Riverside redevelopment project, although the council's current Liberal Democrat administration, which took over in May, has said it will not be proceeding with the plan.

It means the giant 1960s Abbey Foregate site remains in limbo.

Shropshire Council's former HQ at Shirehall, Shrewsbury

It has been the subject of vocal support from some Shrewsbury campaigners, who believe the building should be retained, preserved, and used for its historic and architectural value.

During yesterday's (Wednesday) meeting Councillor Evans was pressed on what the potential environmental impact would be, if Shirehall is demolished.

Responding, Councillor Evans accepted that the building is not fit for a modern working environment.

He said: "To bring the Shirehall up to the level workers have a right to expect will cost a lot of money, will need a lot of work and consequentially a lot of carbon will be generated in carrying out the work. Do we have the money to do this? Sadly, no. Can we bring it up to the expected, wanted net zero condition? I very much doubt it."

But he said the council had paused the decision to get rid of Shirehall, and has asked experts to "look again" at the site.

He said the administration would like to keep the "council chamber and some of the associated buildings" but that the cost would be a factor - financially and environmentally.

He said: "In February 2022 a motion was passed by the then majority party declaring the Shirehall building and associated environs within a marked boundary as surplus to requirements.

"It was a council decision so only another council decision can alter it.

"What we have done is paused this decision and asked experts to look again at the site. Do a reappraisal. The results are just being received.

"We would like to retain the council chamber and some of the associated buildings, but we do need to take account of the cost, both in cash terms and in net zero terms.

"The site is much to big for our present requirements. What I and we have done is paused the decision and asked for an up-to-date appraisal with alternatives. I and we plan to hopefully bring the results to a public meeting in the near future."

Responding to a follow-up question Councillor Evans said they wanted to avoid demolishing the building.

He said the council wants to "try and keep what you and many others say is an iconic building in full or in part of the 1960s, rather than flatten the site".