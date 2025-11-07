Emergency service crews were scrambled to a medical emergency at JD Gyms on Arlington Way in Shrewsbury at around 2.40pm on Wednesday (November 5).

Multiple ambulance crews including two Midlands Air Ambulance helicopters were sent to provide aid.

Bystanders were providing CPR to a man in a critical condition, but despite advanced life support from paramedics he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for JD Gyms has expressed the team's sadness at the tragedy.

He said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members at JD Gyms Shrewsbury.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”