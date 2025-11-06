Legendary Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon confirmed for Shrewsbury venue

Lydon, known as 'Johnny Rotten', will be hosted at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on a tour to coincide with the publication of his new book - 'I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right'.

The iconic performer will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career.

Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during an informal evening of conversation and audience questions.

John Lydon

Signed limited edition copies of his forthcoming book 'I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right', written especially for the tour, will be available at venues - with only 5,000 numbered copies printed.

An icon of British culture as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

Then during his years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

As a writer, Lydon wrote two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating 'Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs' and the entertaining and uncompromising 'Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored'.

The Buttermarket date will be part of his first spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close-and-personal.

Lydon will appear at the Shrewsbury venue on November 4 next year, with tickets available online.