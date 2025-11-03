'Margins are simply too tight for a small family business': Family-run Shrewsbury café closes doors for good

The Turned Wood Café in the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has closed after four years.

The café opened in 2021 after the Grant family was chosen to run a new food outlet at the historic property, which was undergoing a £28 million heritage restoration project.

For more than six years, the family also operated the Green Wood Café in Coalbrookdale before it closed in November 2022.

The Turned Wood Cafe, pictured in 2022 at the grand opening of Flaxmill Maltings

Earlier this year the Grants announced they had made the "difficult decision to close" the Turned Wood Cafe amid "ever-increasing operational costs and reduced consumer spending".

The announcement added: "The margins are simply too tight for a small family business and we can’t continue to absorb the rising costs anymore."

After their final day of trading last week, the family took to social media to thank their customers and staff for their support over the years.

The post said: "A heartfelt thank you to every customer who has supported us and to every single person who’s worked alongside us over the years. We’ve been so lucky to share this journey with you.

"We’re now leaving hospitality, and we wish Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and whatever comes next for the café nothing but the very best."

Today (Monday) a sign affixed to the door of the empty café stated that English Heritage was "currently in negotiations with the new tenant".

It added: "More news to follow soon."