'Cramped and unsuitable for long-term habitation': Plans for five flats above Shrewsbury shop thrown out

A government planning inspector has ruled that three out of five of the flats planned for the former Salopian Sports store in Shrewsbury would not provide enough living space for future residents.

JJ Signature Holdings Ltd launched an appeal after Shropshire Council refused planning permission earlier this year.

The plans would have seen five new apartments built on the upper two floors of the building, with the ground floor and basement reserved for retail.

The local authority later threw out the plans for development, determining that some of the apartments would be “significantly below” government minimum space standards and provide an “unsatisfactory residential environment for future occupants”.

The former Salopian Sports building in Shrewsbury at 17 Wyle Cop, in 2022. Photo: Google

Unhappy with the ruling, the company appealed Shropshire Council's decision, arguing that the proposal would meet the needs of young adults and an apparent demand for smaller apartments.

But the inspector wasn't convinced and has now sided with the local authority.

In their report, Inspector H Smith found none of the three apartments on the first floor met the Government's national standard of space.

The first apartment proposed 24 square metres of space, the second 21 square metres and the third 25 square metres.

The national standards specify a minimum of 37 square metres for a one-bedroom studio flat or 50 square metres for a one-bedroom flat for two people.

The proposed floorplan for the first floor of the building. Photo: Shropshire Council planning portal

Speaking about the second flat, the Inspector said the "restricted space" would likely feel "overly cramped and unsuitable for long-term habitation", referring to the others as "cramped and impractical" and "lacking both functionality and adequate living space".

The report continued: "The appellant indicates that the proposal would meet the needs of a particular group of residents, including young adults, within an accessible town centre location.

"However, there is no suggestion in the framework or in the development plan policy that meeting such needs should be at the expense of securing a good standard of accommodation."

While the Inspector found the proposal would have some "moderate" benefits, in terms of the economy and provision of housing, they determined the scheme "would result in significant harm to the living conditions of future occupiers."

The full application and decision notice is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03352/REF

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk