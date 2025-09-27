'It's got everything!' Shrewsbury residents 'not surprised' their town centre is rated the West Midlands' best
Residents in Shrewsbury are hardly surprised that the historic town centre has been ranked the best in the West Midlands.
This week, Shrewsbury topped the regional list in research conducted by market intelligence firm Newmark, outperforming larger cities - including Birmingham - to claim the number one spot.
The town also ranked third nationally for large town centres and climbed to 41st place overall out of 750 major UK towns and cities - up 19 places from last year’s ranking.
Following this, the Shropshire Star visited Shrewsbury town centre to hear what locals thought about the accolade - and the responses were overwhelmingly positive.
Town centre resident Jenny Deane-Keenan was quick to praise Shrewsbury’s variety, saying: "I think it's got everything that a person would want.
"We have places to eat, drink, go partying, if you want to, and a lot of culture. We have a lovely library and a museum, you could spend a day here and want to come back because there is everything."