'Better than Birmingham' - Shropshire town centre is named best in the West Midlands by new survey

Shrewsbury has been named the West Midlands’ leading town centre in a major national report – beating big city centres such as Birmingham, Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon to the accolade.

The statistics, compiled by market research firm Newmark, also place the town in third place nationally for large towns, coming behind only Kingston upon Thames and Harrogate.

The firm's "Vitality Ranking" report is a detailed study of the health of retail in town centres up and down the country, analysing footfall, shopper spending, vacancy rates and the mix of shops, restaurants and leisure in 750 major towns and cities.

Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop

Of those surveyed, Shrewsbury placed in the top 50 overall nationwide – climbing to 41st, up 19 places from its position on last year’s list.

Cambridge was ranked as the top-performing city centre overall.

“This confirms Shrewsbury’s ongoing ability to buck national trends,” said Mike Matthews, chair of Shrewsbury BID and owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel.

“While city centres typically dominate the top 50 for retail vitality, Shrewsbury is among a small number of towns that continue to thrive – thanks to the strength of our businesses, the character of our town, and the commitment of everyone working to make Shrewsbury thrive."

Nationally, the report found that large towns are on the rise, climbing an average of 54 places in the rankings this year – second only to out-of-town 'destination' malls. In contrast, medium and small towns saw declines.

Report authors Newmark said the apparent drive back towards town and city centres and away from out-of-town offerings by large retailers was the result of firms focusing on "prime, high-footfall locations" in response to shifting post-Covid behaviours.

Councillor Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said the result was “a huge vote of confidence” for the town.

“It’s a real achievement that an historic market town like ours is competing – and winning – against major city centres across the country. It shows the resilience of our businesses and the pulling power of Shrewsbury as a destination, and it’s nice to see that the steps we’re taking to make our streets a more pleasant and safe place to behaving the desired result.

"We’re proud that the town continues to attract visitors, investment and opportunity, while holding onto the unique character that makes Shrewsbury special.”

The report also noted the rise of "experience-based" retail offerings, such as those offered by the recent opening of Asian-inspired retailer Miniso in Telford, which combines its physical presence with an app-based experience in store.

Graham Holbrook, owner of Pretty in Pink, which opened on Shrewsbury High Street in August 2024 and has already grown to three shops with a fourth on the way, said the town's "authentic" charm was a winner for shoppers, and businesses, alike.

“If the future of retail is all about offering something different and experiential then Shrewsbury has it all," he said.

"The town is famous for the sheer number and variety of independent shops, restaurants and pubs; it’s about as authentic as you can get."