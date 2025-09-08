The Meole footbridge, which crosses the Rea Brook between Meole Brace roundabout and The Brooklands pub, was removed on June 20 and taken away for refurbishment.

The Meole footbridge - and its blue and amber paint job - was lifted into place over the weekend

A temporary bridge was put in place, but the refurbished - and repainted - bridge is now back in place, having been lifted into position over the weekend.

The striking Shrewsbury bridge catches the eye with its vivid blue and amber paintwork reflecting the colours of nearby Shrewsbury Town FC.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace footbridge was reinstalled over the weekend and is now open.

"The footbridge was removed on June 20 and taken away for repair and refurbishment – including repainting it in Shrewsbury Town's blue and amber colours."

