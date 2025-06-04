Albert's Shed set to open new 'outside bar and street food area' near Shrewsbury landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Live music venue Albert's Shed has rented the courtyard of Rowley's House, which it says it intends to turn into an outside area for customers with a bar and a "street food" offer.

Owner Shropshire Council says it has agreed terms with the company for a six-month licence to operate an outdoor bar and café in the courtyard area, with the agreement expected to begin later this month - once licence terms have been thrashed out.

The building was advertised to let by the local authority last month, and Albert's Shed, which runs music venues in both Telford and Shrewsbury, has moved quickly to snap up the site.