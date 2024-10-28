Shrewsbury's former university halls could be converted accommodation for homeless people

The authority revealed the plan earlier this year, but its formal application has now been validated by the planning department.

Under the proposal the council will change the use of part of The Tannery, on Barker Street in Shrewsbury, from student accommodation to supported living accommodation.

The plan would see the 61 former student rooms converted to 60 en-suite studio bedrooms, with communal kitchen areas, for people without homes.

The proposal is part of the council's bid to find better accommodation for homeless people – and reduce the use of costly hotel placements.

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.