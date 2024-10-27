Police raise concerns over parking after ambulance issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers posted a picture online after becoming concerned about the issue in Castlefields.

PC Carl Williamson said he and a colleague had been on foot patrol in the area when they saw the ambulance struggling to get through.

He said: "We are aware of ongoing parking concerns in the Beacalls Lane and Albert Street area of Shrewsbury, close to Shrewsbury town centre.

"We understand parking is limited in this area however whilst on patrol today, we witnessed an ambulance struggling to get through from Albert Street to Beacalls Lane whilst on an emergency call.

"I would like to remind those parking in this area that inconsiderate or illegal parking can put pedestrians and other road users in danger. It can also create an obstruction for emergency vehicles, as in this case.

"While some enforcement activity is carried out jointly with partners, Shropshire Council employ parking enforcement officers to assist with these issues. Often problems can be resolved through raising awareness of the impact or consequences or other practical measures."

As a result of the situation PC Williamson said they had been 'talking to motorists and advising them of the law', 'liaising with council parking enforcement officers over local concerns', 'working with partners to find alternative off-road parking opportunities, particularly near to schools', and 'spot checking areas of reported parking concerns to ensure all members of the public adhere to parking laws'.