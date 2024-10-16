Watch as Shrewsbury curry restaurant is named UK's best of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lea Cross Tandoori won Best Restaurant of the Year 2024 at the 15th annual Curry Life Awards.

This flagship award ceremony was held at London’s Marriot Hotel in Grosvenor Square on Sunday.

Lea Cross Tandoori. Shrewsbury

Presenting the award, television presenter Camilla Tominey referred to the Lea Cross Tandoori in Pontesbury as “an outstanding restaurant in Shropshire”.

The restaurant has been operated by brothers Foyzul and Harun for 25 years.

Curry Life Awards, Grosvenor Square, presenter Camilla Tominey with Harun Miah and Charlotte Nichols MP

Foyzul Hassan said: “This award is generated by a public vote and it is a pleasure to see our customers enjoying our food – this is what continues to motivate me”.

He added that they have been a destination location for many diners from across the county and indeed neighbouring counties since his brother won Best Chef of the Year Award in 2019.

The restaurant supports local and community projects including the local cricket club.

The gala evening was also attended by leading public figures including Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, founder of Cobra beer and former president of the CBI, who said: "The curry industry continues to play a crucial role in British society, contributing over £4 billion in annual sales and employing thousands of hardworking individuals, a vital contribution to the British economy and hospitality sector."

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Curry Life group editor, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "A major aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

"The awards event is an annual celebration of British curry houses, which have an annual turnover of over £4 billion."

Keynote speakers at the awards also included Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting MP.

He said: “The hospitality industry has an enormous contribution to make to our country. But there’s something more fundamental about what the hospitality industry does, and what curry houses across the country do, which is about bringing people together, making connections and creating communities."