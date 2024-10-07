Watch: Scout group calls for donations and volunteers to get 50-year-hall 'ship shape'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Copthorne Scout and Guide Hut in Rad Valley Road in Shrewsbury was built in 1974 and celebrates 50 years of serving the community this year,

However, the hall is in much need of renovation and on Friday the local scout group held an open evening to demonstrate the work they have already carried out as well as to appeal to local volunteers and the community to get involved.

The Scout's Divisional Commissioner for Shrewsbury, Nicky Fancett, said: “We've been working really hard over the summer to get the hall ship shape.

“It has been neglected over the years and is in need of a lot of TLC to bring it up to standard so we have spent a lot of time this summer painting and decorating and we are holding this open house event to show everybody what we have managed to do so far.”

Copthorne Guide & Scout Hut HQ in Shrewsbury, where they are putting the call out as it needs money spending on the building or tradesmen who can help with labour. At the front is: Division Commissioner: Nicky Fancett at the very back is: Gabby McDermott (One of the leaders), and with them are Scouts, Guides, Rainbows and Brownies. L-R: Pippa Ryder 9, Lauren Milner 10, Millie Purcell 11, Flynn Parry 9, Remi Ryder 6, Ottilie Hume 5, Thomas Dooley 11, Emma Ryder 10, Imogen Burgess 10..

But she said much more work is needed on the ageing community facility and is seeking volunteers that can help with the renovation or donations to help pay for the work.

She said: “This is a rare commodity in the area as there are not many community halls around for people to use. We have around 150 scouts and guides that use the hut but also a local nursery uses the hut.

“To do the outside of the roof, as it is a large hut, will cost around £35,000 but we also have smaller projects inside that we need doing such as insulating the roof and doing up our toilet areas.”

She said hundreds of people from the local community came on Friday, and the group is now “well on the way” to get some of their smaller jobs done.

“It was a really good night we were absolutely mobbed,” said Nikki. “You could not move in the hall, as parents came out, the local community was there, it was really nice evening.

“It is the sort of thing that people enjoy -. an old fashioned hall fair with lucky deep and raffle – people really enjoyed.

“And we raised enough so that we are well on the way of getting our fire door fixed and some of the other jobs.”

Anybody interested in helping the Copthorne Scout and Guide Hut can donate to their Just Giving page or can visit one of their unit meetings that take place every evening, Monday to Friday at 6pm.